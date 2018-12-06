Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 14 NFL Picks

0 of 16

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The 2018 NFL regular season is officially entering its fourth quarter this week, and the first three quarters were...weird.

Imagine if we told you prior to the season that the Green Bay Packers would have four wins in the second week of December even though Aaron Rodgers hasn't missed a single start.

Imagine if we told you only four teams would have worse records than the Jacksonville Jaguars entering Week 14, and that one of those teams would be the strongly hyped San Francisco 49ers.

Imagine if we told you a Denver Broncos rookie would be leading the AFC in rushing, and that said rookie would be undrafted free agent Phillip Lindsay and not promising third-round pick Royce Freeman.

The Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks are good, despite all of the pre-2018 shaming. The Jaguars, 49ers, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons are bad, despite all of the pre-2018 hoopla.

A guy who had one career start prior to this season is on pace to make a run at Peyton Manning's single-season record for touchdown passes, while an undrafted Vikings receiver is on pace to become only the fourth player in NFL history with 130 catches in a season.

Khalil Mack plays for the first-place Chicago Bears, while Golden Tate plays for the currently-out-of-a-playoff-spot defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. Demaryius Thomas plays for the suddenly unbeatable Houston Texans, and reigning rushing champion Kareem Hunt doesn't play for anybody.

It's been a wildly unpredictable season, and Bleacher Report's NFL experts have felt that. Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski are a combined 277-281-18 picking every game against the spread this season.

Individually and as a crew, here's where our predictors stand through 13 weeks (last week's records in parentheses):

1. Gary Davenport: 101-85-6 (9-7)

2. Brent Sobleski: 89-97-6 (8-8)

3. Brad Gagnon: 87-99-6 (9-7)

Consensus picks: 91-95-6 (8-8)

Here are 16 fresh kicks at the can.

Lines based on consensuses at OddsShark as of Wednesday.