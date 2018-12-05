Drew Brees, Todd Gurley, Antonio Brown Lead Updated 2019 Pro Bowl Fan Vote

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes are not only the NFL's leading contenders for MVP. They're also the most deserving players of a Pro Bowl nod, according to the fans.

Brees currently leads all players with 950,818 votes, while Mahomes is closest behind with 848,888 votes. Running backs Todd Gurley (747,516 votes), Saquon Barkley (718,108 votes) and James Conner (664,897 votes) comprise the rest of the top five.

Brees, who turns 40 in January, is the only player in the top six who is older than 24. Jared Goff, 24, is currently in sixth place.

Brees and Mahomes have seemingly been trading off NFL MVP favorite status all season. Brees is in the midst of the most efficient passing season in NFL history, throwing for 3,262 yards and 30 touchdowns against three interceptions while completing 75.5 percent of his passes. That 75.5 percent completion rate would set the single-season mark, which Brees set only a year ago (75.5 percent).



Mahomes has been the season's breakout and most spectacular player. The Chiefs star has thrown for 3,923 yards and 41 touchdowns against 10 picks, adding 238 yards and two scores on the ground. He is on pace to approach the single-season passing yards and touchdowns marks.

Gurley is the only non-quarterback with a shot at taking home MVP. The Rams running back has rushed for 1,175 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 474 yards and five more scores as a receiver. Gurley and Ezekiel Elliott are the only two 1,000-yard rushers in the NFL heading into Week 14.

Barkley has been the league's most spectacular rookie and is on pace to eclipse more than 2,000 total yards despite playing for a struggling Giants team. He's third in the NFL in rushing (954 yards), and his 74 receptions are tied for second-most among running backs behind Christian McCaffery.

Conner will likely slip back in the final voting because of his struggles of late and an ankle injury that will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.