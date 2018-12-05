Watch These Athletes Plunge to Glory at the Death Diving Championship

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoDecember 5, 2018

  1. She Can Pull a Tank and Lifted 733-Pound Stones

  2. UAB Football Is Back from the Dead

  3. 2019 No. 1 Prospect Bringing 'Unicorn Fam' to Memphis

  4. Ping-Pong x Soccer is the Next Great Party Game

  5. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  6. He May Be the World's Most Fearless Person

  7. LaMelo Returns to HS and Schools Don't Want to Face Him

  8. Salah and Ramos' Nightmare Becomes a Reality 😨

  9. CFB's Top Marching Bands Bringing the Heat

  10. Lukaku Has Bars 🔥

  11. Female Skater Who Mastered 360-Degree Loop

  12. CA Teams Stepping Up for Their Communities in Crisis ❤️

  13. 6-Year-Old Stole the Show at China's Indoor Skydiving Championships

  14. BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar Is the Next Superstar Mascot

  15. Joshua Johnson Is HS Football's Quadruple Threat

  16. The Champions x Queer Eye

  17. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  18. Happy Anniversary to the Cubs' Curse-Breaking

  19. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  20. Will Drake’s Favorite Teams Reverse the 6 God Curse?

Right Arrow Icon

In the Death Diving Championship, competitors leap off a 32-foot high dive and hit their best mid-air pose. The sport began in Norway and features "Classic Death Dive" and "Freestyle" divisions. Watch the video above to see these athletes plunge to glory.


Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Exclusive: KD Calls Environment Around Bron ‘Toxic’

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Exclusive: KD Calls Environment Around Bron ‘Toxic’

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    He's an LB and CB ‘In One Player’

    Featured logo
    Featured

    He's an LB and CB ‘In One Player’

    Dan Pompei
    via Bleacher Report

    He's More 'Sure Thing' Than Bryce or Machado

    Featured logo
    Featured

    He's More 'Sure Thing' Than Bryce or Machado

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    2018's Biggest NFL Busts 😬

    Featured logo
    Featured

    2018's Biggest NFL Busts 😬

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report