N'Golo Kante Leaves Chelsea vs. Manchester United After Suffering Injury

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2020

LILLE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 2: NGolo Kante of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Lille OSC and Chelsea FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on October 2, 2019 in Lille, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante had to be substituted just 10 minutes into Chelsea's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Monday. 

After taking a knock, he was unable to continue and had to be replaced by Mason Mount:

The Frenchman has been a key fixture in the Chelsea side since he joined the club in 2016, through the managerial reigns of Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and now Frank Lampard, and it will be a big concern if he has to face time on the sidelines. 

Injuries have troubled Kante on several occasions already this season, with an ankle problem causing him to miss four games across August and September.

Kante is the beating heart of Chelsea's engine room thanks to his tireless running and peerless work rate.

Combined with his ability to win possession through tackles or interceptions, he's incredibly effective at breaking up play.

His speed across the park also makes him well-suited to launching quick counter-attacks, so while he may not contribute much in terms of goals or assists, he can have a big impact on the team's attacking play.

No one else at Chelsea can offer what he does, so any prolonged absence would be a significant blow to the Blues.

