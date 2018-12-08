The 1 Trade-Deadline Target Every NBA Contender Should Already Be Eyeing

5 of 8

It's been true for so long that at this point it feels cliche to say the Milwaukee Bucks need big men. Offseason addition Brook Lopez has been mostly as advertised, but Milwaukee has an opportunity to either upgrade further or at least build up its depth behind him.

Dewayne Dedmon would make a ton of sense for this team.

Before Lopez and head coach Mike Budenholzer joined forces in Milwaukee, it was Dedmon and Budenholzer creating floor-spacing from the 5 spot with the Atlanta Hawks last year. That was the only campaign they spent together, but it was the best of Dedmon's career (14.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.2 triples and 1.2 blocks per 36 minutes)

And he left a big impression on Budenholzer, as the skipper told Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

"It's been great to have Dewayne. His play—you guys all see it. It is fairly obvious to everyone that watches the game. But I think the thing is his energy, his voice, his leadership. He brings something to the huddle, he brings something to the locker room that I think we all appreciate. He's in people's ear, he's in people's face saying the right thing. Love the play but love the voice. I love the leadership."

The combination of Lopez and Dedmon would give the Bucks reliability in the middle for as long as they wanted a 7-footer on the floor. Lopez is a slightly better shooter, Dedmon is more athletic and active on the glass, but each is sturdy enough to support Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. The Bucks are elite as it is (first in net rating and offensive efficiency), but they'd be even better with more consistency up front.