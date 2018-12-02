Warriors Rumors: Damian Jones to Undergo Pectoral Surgery, Could Miss Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Damian Jones #15 of the Golden State Warriors looks to pass the ball against the Sacramento Kings at ORACLE Arena on November 24, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors starting center Damian Jones will reportedly undergo surgery this week on his torn left pectoral, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. 

Per that report, "Jones will meet with a specialist in Chicago prior, and they'll have [a] better idea after [the] procedure if he can return late in playoffs—or if he's out for season."

It's the second time Jones has torn a pectoral in his basketball career, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Jones, 23, has started 22 games and appeared in 24 overall for the Warriors this season, averaging 5.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and one block in 17.1 minutes per contest. While the Warriors often employ a small-ball lineup through games, Jones has given them a solid option at center.

His loss comes at a tough time for the Warriors, with Draymond Green still recovering from a strained big toe on his right foot and DeMarcus Cousins out of action until at least Christmas as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles. 

Cousins is on pace to return this season, however, with head coach Steve Kerr saying Sunday the star center would "fully take part in every practice that we have this week," per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com.

In the short term, however, Jones' injury leaves the Warriors without a true rim-protector, with Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell perhaps in line to receive a bigger role going forward. The team could also look to add a center in the interim, a possibility Kerr didn't dismiss Sunday:

The Warriors could also choose to ride out the waves in the short term, playing small and waiting on Green and Cousins to return. Nonetheless, Jones' injury will force some adjustments in the rotation. 

