FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Featured in TOTW 12

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became the first player to reach double figures in goals in the Premier League on Sunday and has been rewarded with a spot in FIFA 19's Ultimate Team of the Week 12.

The Gabon international was on target twice in a memorable 4-2 win for Arsenal over bitter rivals Tottenham, continuing his blistering start to life at the north London club.

Elsewhere, Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini is the highest-rated player in the squad, as he netted in a 3-0 win at Fiorentina. Barcelona defender Gerard Pique also makes the XI, as does Celta Vigo star Iago Aspas.

EA Sports released the team in full on Wednesday:

Aubameyang Leads Line in TOTW 12

Visionhaus/Getty Images

After arriving from Borussia Dortmund in January for a club-record fee, the productivity of Aubameyang in Arsenal colours has been somewhat overlooked. However, there was no danger of that continuing after his masterful display on Sunday.

After slotting home from the penalty spot to put Arsenal ahead, Aubameyang scored a stunning equaliser to level things up at 2-2—strikes from Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira saw the Gunners eventually romp to a win.

The Arsenal striker joked about his reputation of only scoring simple goals on social media following the game:

As Matt Furniss of OptaJoe relayed, Aubameyang has been ruthless when presented with chances in the Premier League:

Given he's already one of the quickest players on FIFA 19, there's no doubt this boost will make the forward's upgraded card one to cherish.

For those players seeking to bolster their options at the back, Chiellini would be a smart choice, as he continues to set impressive standards for the Bianconeri. Fiorentina away is never a straightforward encounter for Juve, but they dealt with the challenge with ease.

Chiellini netted the second of three goals scored by Juve on the day and helped organise a defence that nullified one of the brightest attacks in Italian football.

Per Italian Football TV, he was full of praise for the team afterwards:

One defender who gets on the scoresheet more consistently is Pique, as the centre-back's goal against Villarreal was his second in as many games having fired against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League prior to the La Liga fixture.

Aspas was also sure to make the cut after a brilliant brace against Huesca, including this sensational individual goal:

Elsewhere, Timo Werner makes it into the XI for the third time this season after he scored twice in a crucial win for RB Leipzig against Borussia Monchengladbach. After a disappointing 2017-18 season and FIFA World Cup for Germany, Werner has eight goals in the Bundesliga already this term.

Also from the Bundesliga, Schalke's Ralf Fahrmann lines up between the sticks after starring against Hoffenheim in a 1-1 draw. Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry is another in the lineup, as his two goals in the 2-1 win over Werder Bremen helped his side to a first win in four in the German top flight.