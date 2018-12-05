Hassan Whiteside Benched for 4th Quarter, Leaves Loss vs. Magic Early

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2018

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside encourages the crowd during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Miami. The Heat won 110-87. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside left the bench to go into the locker room by himself with time still on the clock during his team's 105-90 loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

Whiteside was benched for the entire fourth quarter. He finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in 25 minutes.

According to Dwyane Wade, Whiteside went into the locker room early because he had to go to the bathroom, per ESPN. However, the center didn't explain himself to head coach Erik Spoelstra.

"Probably extremely upset like we all are," Spoelstra said of Whiteside.

Whiteside also wasn't available to the media after the game, per David Furones of the Sun Sentinel

"Everybody, if they're angry, frustrated, pissed, funnel it into the team until we get the changes that we want right now," Spoelstra added. "That's it. We have enough to be able to push this thing forward the way we want to. This lack of consistency is killing us right now."

Whiteside's role has diminished at times throughout the past few years, most notably in the playoffs this past spring. The center averaged only 15.2 minutes per game during the Heat's first-round loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Although Whiteside is making more than $25 million this season, his minutes continue to fluctuate, and he doesn't seem to be taking it well.

