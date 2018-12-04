Report: NFL Didn't Seek Records on Kareem Hunt Altercation Until Video Release

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

While the NFL claims it did its due diligence on the February altercation involving Kareem Hunt, neither the league nor the Kansas City Chiefs made a formal request to see police records at the time, according to Steve Vockrodt of the Kansas City Star.

TMZ Sports released footage on Nov. 30 of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman at a hotel. The NFL eventually requested records of the incident from the Cleveland Police Department later that day.

This goes against the previous statement from Brian McCarthy, vice president of communications for the NFL, per Vockrodt:

"We had multiple verbal conversations with Cleveland police officers and requested surveillance video immediately upon learning of the incident in February. In addition, NFL representatives also made requests for surveillance video to the hotel property. We also obtained and reviewed the material developed by the police, which included the written reports prepared by the officers who responded to the incident, and later the interviews that were recorded by body cams and the recordings of the 911 calls."

While Hunt was not arrested at the time, police were called and they interviewed several witnesses. Video of the statement from the woman in question was also released by TMZ last week.

The Chiefs released the running back after the video was released, saying in a statementthat the NFL conducted an investigation into the issue. The team also spoke to Hunt directly but said he "was not truthful in those discussions."

However, the NFL reportedly didn't interview Hunt or the woman, per Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

In other words, the league seems to have completed its investigation of the altercation without police records, video of the altercation or interviews with anyone present.