Jerry Hughes' Incident with Referee Roy Ellison Reportedly Being Reviewed by NFL

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Referee Roy Ellison has been placed on administrative leave while NFL reviews the incident between him and Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Hughes was seen shouting at Ellison in the tunnel after Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, accusing the official of calling him a b---h, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Spectrum News Buffalo's Jon Scott shared video of the incident (warning: video contains profanity):

As Rapoport noted, Ellison was also suspended in 2013 for an incident with Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams.

The umpire was suspended one game without pay for profane and derogatory statements directed toward Williams, and he reportedly has a history of abusive language, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

While video of the incident only shows Hughes' reaction, it's clear something set him off. However, he avoided answering questions about the confrontation after the game.

"I don't recall it," the Bills player responded when asked about the incident, per Mike Rodak of ESPN.

Ellison has been an NFL official since 2003 and has worked two Super Bowl games, including last season's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, per Pro Football Reference.