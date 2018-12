B-Boys Hit a Vibe for Gold as Breakdancing Debuted at the Youth Olympics

She Can Pull a Tank and Lifted 733-Pound Stones UAB Football Is Back from the Dead 2019 No. 1 Prospect Bringing 'Unicorn Fam' to Memphis Ping-Pong x Soccer is the Next Great Party Game Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire He May Be the World's Most Fearless Person LaMelo Returns to HS and Schools Don't Want to Face Him Salah and Ramos' Nightmare Becomes a Reality 😨 CFB's Top Marching Bands Bringing the Heat Lukaku Has Bars 🔥 Female Skater Who Mastered 360-Degree Loop CA Teams Stepping Up for Their Communities in Crisis ❤️ 6-Year-Old Stole the Show at China's Indoor Skydiving Championships BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar Is the Next Superstar Mascot Joshua Johnson Is HS Football's Quadruple Threat The Champions x Queer Eye Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Happy Anniversary to the Cubs' Curse-Breaking D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Will Drake’s Favorite Teams Reverse the 6 God Curse? Right Arrow Icon

Breakdancing made its debut at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires with a one-on-one battle style competition. Potential competitors submitted videos online and the 24 best entered in various events. Watch the video above to see how breaking has gone big on the global stage.





