B-Boys Hit a Vibe for Gold as Breakdancing Debuted at the Youth Olympics

Right Arrow Icon

Breakdancing made its debut at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires with a one-on-one battle style competition. Potential competitors submitted videos online and the 24 best entered in various events. Watch the video above to see how breaking has gone big on the global stage.


