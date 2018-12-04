Jaylen Samuels, Stevan Ridley Fantasy Outlook After James Conner Injury Update

Jaylen Samuels, Stevan Ridley Fantasy Outlook After James Conner Injury UpdateDecember 4, 2018
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels is suddenly the hottest name on the fantasy football waiver wire after head coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday breakout sensation James Conner will miss the team's Week 14 game against the Oakland Raiders with an ankle injury.
Conner's strong play, highlighted by 1,376 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns, had earned him a near monopoly on the Steelers' backfield touches.
Now the focus will shift to the team's three reserve options: Samuels, Stevan Ridley and Trey Edmunds.
The hype around Samuels, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has already reached a fever pitch following the update on Conner's status:
Jamey Eisenberg @JameyEisenberg
Add Jaylen Samuels in all leagues. Re-write coming to the Waiver Wire column. He's the No. 1 add. https://t.co/vVtMUGCzGC
Raymond Summerlin @RMSummerlin
Like Jeff Wilson more than Jaylen Samuels when it looked like Conner's injury was minor. Now Samuels is the top add for the week. https://t.co/k3D2fdJnEM
Mike Tagliere of FantasyPros provided an intriguing side note for those who play on Yahoo Sports:
Mike Tagliere @MikeTagliereNFL
Oh, and if you play in Yahoo leagues, Jaylen Samuels still has TE eligibility. Think about the advantage you'll have starting a running back in your TE slot...
Although it's no surprise to see Samuels generating so much attention, there are a couple things to keep in mind before placing your playoff hopes firmly on his shoulders.
First, he's yet to handle a full workload during his rookie season. He's tallied 12 carries for 31 yards (2.6 YPA) and seven catches for 54 yards with two touchdowns through 10 appearances in 2018.
Second, Tomlin told reporters the Steelers' "intention" is to use a committee at the position until Conner is cleared to return from his ankle sprain.
So while it's easy to get excited about Samuels' upside, he shouldn't be viewed as anything more than a mid-level No. 2 running back or flex option for Week 14. He shouldn't overtake proven options at the key position given the uncertainty about his number of touches.
His value is a little higher in PPR formats since he should be the main option on passing downs, but he still won't reach No. 1 RB level until his workload is made more clear. And it's not guaranteed that will happen before Conner is healthy.
Meanwhile, Ridley is worth a fantasy roster spot, particularly in standard formats. He could end up splitting the carries with Samuels pretty evenly on the early downs.
JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB
As I wrote/talked about today, Samuels is who you want to add (especially in PPR), but I fully expect Ridley to be involved. Would be shocked if Samuels gets close to Conner’s workload. https://t.co/Vnqbuif7wg
Edmunds, the brother of Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds, will be looking to make his team debut after spending the first three months of the season on the practice squad. He's probably best left on the free-agent market for now, but that could change if either of the team's other replacement options gets hurt.
Steelers Depot @Steelersdepot
Tomlin on RB Trey Edmunds: "I see a good skill set, I see a willing participant." #Steelers Will be in uniform as ST player first and foremost.
All told, Samuels is the running back to own from Pittsburgh and should sit atop the waiver-wire list for any running back-needy team for Week 14. Just be careful not to overvalue the rookie and start him over safer commodities because there's bust potential with Tomlin focused on establishing a committee.
