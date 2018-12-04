Video: Bronny James Scores 27 in Crossroads HS Debut with Dad LeBron Watching

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 26: (L-R) LeBron James Jr., LeBron James Sr. and Bryce Maximus James watch Zaire Wade’s AAU game court side at the Fab 48 tournament at Bishop Gorman High School on July 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)
Cassy Athena/Getty Images

LeBron James' career scoring average: 27.2 points per game.

Bronny James in his Crossroads debut: 27 points.

The Lakers forward's first son made his Los Angeles debut Monday night, scoring 27 points in a 61-48 victory. LeBron was in attendance offering encouragement as Bronny dominated the competition.

Still just 14 years old, Bronny James threw down a dunk, dished some strong assists and knocked down triples in an all-around performance.

California state rules prohibit Bronny from playing varsity basketball this season, so he's doing the majority of his work against kids with little chance of offering competition. 

Bronny will start playing varsity ball next season at Crossroads, where he's expected to team up with Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaquir.

For now, though, we can just enjoy the highlight-reel plays and envision the #JamesGang sharing an NBA floor someday together. 

