Way-Too-Early Predictions on Who Will Win the 2019 Ballon d'Or

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Fresh off the back of Luka Modric being crowned the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, we've wasted no time in starting a new conversation: Who seems likely to be in the running for the award in 2019?

It is, of course, way too early to be discussing such things. It's a calendar-year award, so there hasn't been a ball kicked or an action taken yet that will even count towards the trophy. But it's a fun exercise.

It essentially involves projecting based on what tournaments there are in 2019 and which teams you feel are going to enjoy success, and then nominating the key players likely to be involved. 2019 is not a FIFA World Cup year, so we won't have to factor that in.

The most prestigious international competition will be the Copa America, followed by the UEFA Nations League finals, but how much weight will they carry? Nothing close to the World Cup, so the Champions League will likely be the key to hauling in this award.

Each player listed will have a reason or two as to why they're being nominated, so you can see the logic applied in each selection. If you think we've missed someone, or have a bold call that could shake up the running, let us know in the comments section.