Warriors' Stephen Curry on Trae Young Comparisons: 'Honestly, It's Getting Old'

Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young drew no shortage of Stephen Curry comparisons during the predraft process after his electrifying season at Oklahoma, but now that their first meeting as pros is out of the way, at least one of the explosive guards is ready to move on.

After leading his team to a 128-111 victory over Young's Hawks on Monday night, Curry made it clear that the comparisons are "getting old," via The Athletic's Anthony Slater:

Not only that, but they aren't necessarily fair, either.

Curry is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, making 43.7 percent of his shots behind the arc in his career while winning two NBA MVP awards and three championships (and counting). Meanwhile, Young is shooting just 24.8 percent from three as a rookie.

That's not to say Young can't work his way into Curry's stratosphere—but they weren't particularly close in college, either. Curry shot 41.2 percent from downtown in three seasons at Davidson, while Young shot a respectable 36 percent in his one season as a Sooner.

Young is off to a solid start to his career, winning the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November. And even though there are some similarities between the two guards, Young is his own player, as Curry pointed out.

Curry scored a game-high 30 on Monday while shooting 6-of-10 from deep, while Young (8-of-20 from the floor, 0-for-5 from distance) put up 20 in a losing effort.

