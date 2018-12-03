LaMelo Ball Held to 9 as Spire Beat LeBron's Alma Mater St. Vincent-St. Mary

PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

After coming in with three straight triple-doubles, LaMelo Ball was shut down Monday with just nine points at the Canton Memorial Field House.

Spire Institute did well without the high-profile player, earning an 81-58 win over St. Vincent-St. Mary, best known as the alma mater of LeBron James.

As Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com noted, Rocket Watts was the player to watch for Spire with 27 points in the win. Isaiah Jackson also had some big moments for the Ohio squad:

Ball entered the game with plenty of hype and had earned it on the court over the past few games, averaging a triple-double over three games while winning MVP of the Vermilion Athletic Booster Club Tip Off Tournament.

Unfortunately, this wasn't his night, as he was lazy at times on the defensive end:

He did at least have a few big moments, especially on the fast break:

The game was close throughout with the two tied after the end of both the first and second quarters, while Spire took just a six-point lead after three. However, Ball's team stepped it up with a huge fourth quarter while outscoring St. Vincent-St. Mary 33-16.

Spire will now take on Life Christian Academy on Wednesday at Virginia State University.