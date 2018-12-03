Charcandrick West Reportedly to Sign Chiefs Contract After Kareem Hunt's Release

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West runs the ball during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly sign Charcandrick West to provide depth at running back, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

West and veteran C.J. Anderson each visited the Chiefs on Monday, per Rapoport, but the former is more familiar with the system after spending his first four years with the team. Anderson also reportedly had a "really good workout" and could be used down the line.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

