Charcandrick West Reportedly to Sign Chiefs Contract After Kareem Hunt's Release

The Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly sign Charcandrick West to provide depth at running back, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

West and veteran C.J. Anderson each visited the Chiefs on Monday, per Rapoport, but the former is more familiar with the system after spending his first four years with the team. Anderson also reportedly had a "really good workout" and could be used down the line.

