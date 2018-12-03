Leigh Holland-Keen Can Pull a Tank and Lifted the 733-Pound Dinnie Stones

Strongwoman competitor Leigh Holland-Keen hopes to pave the way for women weightlifters. She regularly lifts more than 500lbs in the gym and was the second woman in history to lift the 733-pound Dinnie Stones. Watch more about Holland-Keen in the video above.


