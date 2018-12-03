NFL Playoff Scenarios 2018-19: AFC, NFC Week 14 Picture, Postseason Predictions

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams (11-1) became the first NFL team to clinch a playoff spot with a 30-16 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

As the regular season enters the homestretch, the remaining slate of games carries tremendous significance for teams on the playoff bubble.

Here's a look at the updated NFL playoff picture after Sunday's action:

Now let's take a closer look at each of the playoff spots that are still up for grabs.

NFC

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Along with the aforementioned Rams, the New Orleans Saints (10-2) are also essentially a lock to be playing in the postseason with a four-game lead over the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South.

The other four playoff spots are still up for grabs, and here is a quick breakdown of each battle:

NFC North

The Chicago Bears (8-4) hold a 1.5-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings (6-5-1) in the NFC North, and they have a tough road ahead with the Rams coming to town next week and a trip to Minnesota still waiting as well in the regular-season finale.

The health of quarterback Mitch Trubisky will be the biggest key going forward as the Bears look to finish strong.

Prediction: Bears finish 10-6 to win the division.

NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys (7-5) have won four straight to move into first place in the NFC East, while the Washington Redskins (6-5) will face the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) on Monday night.

Colt McCoy is now under center for the Redskins after Alex Smith suffered a season-ending injury.

Prediction: Cowboys finish 9-7 to win the division.

NFC Wild Cards

Here's a look at the current NFC wild-card picture:

Seahawks (7-5)

Redskins (6-5)

Vikings (6-5-1)

Panthers (6-6)

Eagles (5-6)

Buccaneers (5-7)

FiveThirtyEight.com gives the Seahawks (86 percent) and Vikings (57 percent) the best odds of clinching those final two spots, and those two teams are set to do battle in Week 14.

Prediction: Seahawks (9-7) and Vikings (9-6-1) secure the two wild-card spots.

AFC

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

While no one has clinched in the AFC yet, the New England Patriots (9-3) and Houston Texans (9-3) both have a three-game lead in the AFC East and AFC South, respectively.

And while the AFC West title is still up for grabs, the Kansas City Chiefs (10-2) and Los Angeles Chargers (9-3) are both in prime position to punch their postseason ticket.

That leaves just two spots up for grabs:

AFC North

The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4-1) hold a slim half-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens (7-5) in the AFC North standings, though the two teams are headed in opposite directions.

The Steelers have lost back-to-back games and they still have matchups with the Patriots and Saints remaining on their schedule. The Ravens, on the other hand, have won three in a row and have been a different team with Lamar Jackson under center.

Prediction: Ravens finish 10-6 to win the division.

No. 2 AFC Wild Card

Since we're predicting the Ravens to win the AFC North, and both the Chiefs and Chargers to be in the playoffs, here's a look at where that leaves the AFC wild-card picture:

Steelers (7-4-1)

Dolphins (6-6)

Colts (6-6)

Broncos (6-6)

Titans (6-6)

Bengals (5-7)

FiveThirtyEight.com gives the Steelers (84 percent) the best odds of that group by a wide margin, followed by the Broncos (21 percent), Titans (18 percent) and Colts (10 percent). For the record, the Ravens are given a 66 percent chance to make the playoffs.

Prediction: Steelers (9-6-1) secure the second wild-card spot.