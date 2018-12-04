Barcelona vs. Cultural Leonesa: Copa del Rey Leg 2 Live Stream, Odds, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Cultural Leonesa will need a minor miracle to qualify for the next round of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, when they travel to the Camp Nou to face Spanish champions Barcelona in the second leg.

The Blaugrana beat the Segunda B side 1-0 in the first game and are expected to field mostly bench players and Barcelona B standouts. Leonesa haven't won a match since October.

OddsChecker has the Catalans at 1-20 to win, compared to 33-1 for Leonesa. A draw comes in at 11-1.

BeIN Sports will broadcast the match in the United States. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 GMT.

Wednesday's clash will mark the first of four in a span of 11 days for Barcelona, and with a derby at Espanyol on the schedule for Saturday, expect manager Ernesto Valverde to heavily rotate his side against Leonesa.

The visitors are relative minnows of Spanish football going through a rough patch, as they are winless in their last six. Leonesa could opt to rotate as well, with the hunt for promotion from Segunda B being a priority.

Valverde promoted several rising stars to the bench for the win over Villarreal at the weekend, with Chumi and Inaki Pena watching on as Carles Alena scored his first goal at the Camp Nou.

The 20-year-old explained what that meant after the 2-0 triumph:

All three could see playing time on Wednesday, while Munir El Haddadi and Malcom are likely starters, giving Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho some rest.

In midfield, star prospect Riqui Puig could make an appearance, something that should delight fans:

The Blaugrana were far from their best in the first leg but still came away with a win, and in all likelihood, Leonesa won't put up much of a fight at the Camp Nou.

These early stages of the Copa del Rey don't often serve up upsets, and Barcelona are the undoubted kings of the competition, with four wins in a row.