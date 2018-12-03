Redskins-Eagles, Manchester United-Arsenal and More to Watch This Week

Elsa/Getty Images

Must-Watch: NFL Divisional Matchups 🏈

On Monday, the 6-5 Washington Redskins and 5-6 Philadelphia Eagles face off in an NFC East showdown. Washington hopes to share the division lead with the Dallas Cowboys, while a win from Philadelphia would keep them in the hunt for a wild-card spot and a game back in the division. The Redskins are -6.5 point favorites.

Watch at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Then, on Thursday, the 6-6 Tennessee Titans (-4.5) take on an AFC South foe in the 4-8 Jacksonville Jaguars, who will get Leonard Fournette back after he served a one-game suspension for being involved in a fight last week.

Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox.

Here are the full standings.

Watch This: Manchester United vs. Arsenal ⚽️

A matchup of two clubs headed in different directions headlines the English Premier League’s mid-week action.

On Wednesday, leading scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arsenal take on Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United. The Gunners, who are on a 19-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, face a Red Devils side that haven’t won an EPL match in a month. United will be relieved that Lukaku scored last weekend, as his 15-match drought is finally over.

What will United manager Jose Mourinho say after this match? Watch on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Here’s the full table and schedule.

3 More Things to Watch This Week 👀

1. You can catch every NBA League Pass game on B/R Live, including the Golden State Warriors vs. the Atlanta Hawks (watch here) on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors are fun, to say the least.

Here’s how to sign up to watch NBA on B/R Live, and here’s the full NBA schedule.

2. In college basketball, No. 19 Michigan State hosts No. 14 Iowa on Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Then, on Thursday, No. 24 Maryland faces No. 19 Purdue at 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Purdue’s Ryan Cline is quite the sharpshooter.

3. The Scottish Premiership, AFF Suzuki Cup semifinals and BVB World highlight this week’s soccer coverage on B/R Live (all times ET).

Tuesday:

BVB World - Episode 19: 1 p.m. | Watch

Wednesday:

Thailand vs. Malaysia: 7 a.m. | Watch

Motherwell vs. Celtic: 2:45 p.m. | Watch

Thursday:

Vietnam vs. Philippines: 7:30 a.m. | Watch



