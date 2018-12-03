Redskins-Eagles, Manchester United-Arsenal and More to Watch This Week

Redskins-Eagles, Manchester United-Arsenal and More to Watch This WeekDecember 3, 2018
Must-Watch: NFL Divisional Matchups 🏈
On Monday, the 6-5 Washington Redskins and 5-6 Philadelphia Eagles face off in an NFC East showdown. Washington hopes to share the division lead with the Dallas Cowboys, while a win from Philadelphia would keep them in the hunt for a wild-card spot and a game back in the division. The Redskins are -6.5 point favorites.
Watch at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Then, on Thursday, the 6-6 Tennessee Titans (-4.5) take on an AFC South foe in the 4-8 Jacksonville Jaguars, who will get Leonard Fournette back after he served a one-game suspension for being involved in a fight last week.
Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox.
Leonard Fournette and Shaq Lawson were ejected from the game after this scuffle 😳 📺: CBS #JAXvsBUF https://t.co/XGPpr8KrtR
Watch This: Manchester United vs. Arsenal ⚽️
A matchup of two clubs headed in different directions headlines the English Premier League’s mid-week action.
On Wednesday, leading scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arsenal take on Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United. The Gunners, who are on a 19-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, face a Red Devils side that haven’t won an EPL match in a month. United will be relieved that Lukaku scored last weekend, as his 15-match drought is finally over.
Great work from Marcus Rashford to play in Romelu Lukaku who scores his first goal since September. #SaintsFC 2-1 #MUFC https://t.co/f42L24dF0U
What will United manager Jose Mourinho say after this match? Watch on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Mourinho has something to say to his fans and his critics ... 🤫 https://t.co/L7hudLRymB
Here’s the full table and schedule.
3 More Things to Watch This Week 👀
1. You can catch every NBA League Pass game on B/R Live, including the Golden State Warriors vs. the Atlanta Hawks (watch here) on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors are fun, to say the least.
The Dubs are now the second team in NBA history to have three different 50-point scorers in a single season. Get a closer look in the latest By The Numbers, presented by @zoom_us 📈 https://t.co/XYfpcZC8xr
Here’s how to sign up to watch NBA on B/R Live, and here’s the full NBA schedule.
2. In college basketball, No. 19 Michigan State hosts No. 14 Iowa on Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Then, on Thursday, No. 24 Maryland faces No. 19 Purdue at 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Purdue’s Ryan Cline is quite the sharpshooter.
This 3️⃣ ➡️ No. 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ for @Ryan_Cline13. ✔️ 16th player in #Purdue history to reach that mark. #BoilerUp 🚂 https://t.co/JC8DrbrMIm
3. The Scottish Premiership, AFF Suzuki Cup semifinals and BVB World highlight this week’s soccer coverage on B/R Live (all times ET).
Tuesday:
BVB World - Episode 19: 1 p.m. | Watch
Wednesday:
Thailand vs. Malaysia: 7 a.m. | Watch
Motherwell vs. Celtic: 2:45 p.m. | Watch
Thursday:
Vietnam vs. Philippines: 7:30 a.m. | Watch
Quick Catch-Up
1. The College Football Playoff semifinalists are set.
2. It’s the end of an era in Green Bay.
3. Well, that’s one way for Liverpool and Divock Origi to win a soccer match.
What just happened?! Origi scores a stoppage time goal and Klopp runs onto the pitch! https://t.co/ZbmPWsBPSM
4. Mario Hezonja channeled his inner Allen Iverson.
