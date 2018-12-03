1 Killed, 40 Injured in Tennessee Youth Football Team Bus Crash

Tyler Conway

School buses sit idle on the fifth day of a strike by school bus drivers, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in Providence, R.I.
Jennifer McDermott/Associated Press

One child died and 40 people were injured when a bus carrying a youth football team crashed early Monday morning.

The Memphis Commercial Appeal reported the team, which is based in Memphis, was returning from a game in Dallas when their bus was involved in an accident in Saline County, Arkansas. The accident happened around 2:40 a.m., according to police records.

The bus was traveling on a highway when it lost control and overturned. Police are investigating the cause of the accident and are questioning the driver.

"On behalf of all Memphians, our hearts and prayers go out to the Orange Mound children and their families involved in this morning’s tragic bus accident in Arkansas," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement.

People who were injured in the crash have been transported to hospitals in Benton and Little Rock.

