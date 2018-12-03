AP College Basketball Poll 2018: Complete Week 5 Rankings Released

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

A week after nonconference tournaments turned the rankings upside down, stasis set in for the elite of the Associated Press Top 25.

Four of the Top Five and the majority of the Top 10 went unchanged. No. 1 Gonzaga leads the way, closely followed by No. 2 Kansas. Duke, Virginia and Michigan round out the Top Five.

Here's a look at how the entire rankings played out:

1. Gonzaga

2. Kansas

3. Duke

4. Virginia

5. Michigan

6. Nevada

7. Tennessee

8. Auburn

9. Kentucky

10. Michigan State

11. Florida State

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas Tech

14. North Carolina

15. Virginia Tech

16. Kansas State

17. Buffalo

18. Iowa

19. Ohio State

20. Arizona State

21. Villanova

22. Mississippi State

23. Maryland

24. Nebraska

25. Furman

The lone change in the Top 10 came as a result of Michigan State's upset loss to Louisville. Ryan McMahon scored 24 points off the bench for the Cardinals, who forced 17 Spartans turnovers. Joshua Langford and Cassius Winston were held to a combined 8-of-25 shooting in the 82-78 overtime defeat.

"It was a game of inches," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told reporters. "We just did some things that weren't good enough to win. It's a game of inches and we didn't value the inches. Give them credit, they hit some shots and made some plays. We just made some uncharacteristic ridiculous plays."

The Spartans dropped one spot to No. 10.

Across the state, Michigan has settled in as one of the nation's premier teams. The Wolverines have racked up eight straight dominating wins, including three over ranked opponents. They took care of business against North Carolina and Purdue last week, defeating the two Top 20 foes by a combined 36 points.

"Your defense can be the one constant," Michigan coach John Beilein told reporters after the 76-57 win over Purdue. "As long as we keep embracing that, we can keep having success."

North Carolina coach Roy Williams was highly critical of his performance following the Tar Heels' 84-67 loss.

"Right now, we stink," Williams told reporters. "... I've coached for 31 years. Right now, my coaching sucks."

The Heels have dropped two of their last three games and are now No. 14 in the rankings.

Kansas State also moved back four spots to No. 16 after losing in a road trip to Marquette. Virginia Tech also fell victim to the road woes, dropping a 63-62 thriller to unranked Penn State. The Hokies descended to No. 15, a two-spot drop.

Ohio State, Texas and Oregon also fell victim to unranked opponents. Texas, Oregon and Purdue all fell out of the rankings.

No. 20 Arizona State, No. 24 Nebraska and No. 25 Furman moved into the Top 25.