Todd Bowles Blasts Jets for 'Disgusting' Play in Loss vs. Titans

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Todd Bowles can see the writing on the wall regarding his future as head coach of the New York Jets, and his frustration is possibly starting to boil over.

Bowles called out his team for its "disgusting" play after the Jets committed 11 penalties in Sunday's 26-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

"I don't know how many [penalties] we had, but it felt like we had one every play," Bowles told reporters. "It cost us, and it's disgusting."

The Jets have dropped six straight games to sit 3-9 on the year. They led 16-0 in the second quarter and carried a nine-point lead going into the fourth before Tennessee scored the game's final 13 points. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota fumbled the ball away on their game-winning drive, but the play was called back due to a facemask penalty away from the ball.

Mariota found Corey Davis for an 11-yard touchdown with 36 seconds remaining later in the drive.

