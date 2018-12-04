Burnley vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool will be out to keep the pressure up on Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday when they visit a struggling Burnley team.

The Reds grabbed a dramatic late winner against rivals Everton on Sunday, with Divock Origi capitalising on a blunder from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. It was a victory that leaves Jurgen Klopp's side just two points behind the champions and with serious momentum heading into the Christmas period.

Burnley, by contrast, are in a major rut at the moment. Having finished seventh last season, they appear to be on course for a relegation battle this term after losing five and drawing one of their last six.

It's a game the Reds are big favourites to win as a result. Here are the odds, the broadcast details and a preview of what's to come at Turf Moor.

Date: Wednesday, December 5

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports app (U.S.)

Preview

Although the wild scenes at the end of Liverpool's win over Everton were largely down to the fact they had yet again beaten their Merseyside rivals late on, it was also indicative of a team whose belief in their ability to win the Premier League title is growing.

The Reds ensured they remained within touching distance of City. In a campaign where it appears unlikely Pep Guardiola's team will drop many points, a four-point margin would have felt significant.

Afterwards, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who celebrated wildly, admitted the emotions of the occasion got the better of him:

It was another performance in keeping with the more robust version of the Anfield side that has been on show in this campaign.

The Reds haven't fired consistently in attack this term, with Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Roberto Firmino all taken off during the game against Everton. In defence, though, they have excelled throughout the campaign.

The Premier League Twitter account provided the figures behind this rock-solid beginning to the season for Liverpool:

While Everton did create chances on Sunday, the performance of Alisson Becker between the sticks showed why the Reds paid a then-world-record fee to bring him in.

Liverpool writer Ben Webb was full of praise for the Brazilian after he produced some brilliant pieces of goalkeeping in the Everton win:

While there's a feelgood factor around Liverpool at the moment, spirits couldn't be much lower at Burnley.

They are in 19th position going into this fixture, and their previous performance—a 2-0 loss away to Crystal Palace—was one of the worst displays they have put in all season.

They are on a horrid run:

With that in mind, it's tough to see anything other than a straightforward win for the Reds, and Klopp may even consider rotating his squad ahead of a frantic festive period.

Burnley are not only blunt going forward, but they also lack the defensive tenacity that made them such a tough side to break down last season.

If Liverpool grab an early goal, this will turn into a long night for Sean Dyche and his players.

Prediction: Burnley 0-4 Liverpool