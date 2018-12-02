Kurt Busch Tweets He Won't Return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2019 After 5 Seasons

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Kurt Busch announced Sunday that he will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing next season:

"Unfortunately, it's not in the cards for me to stay," he wrote.

He provided no update about what team he will race for in 2019.

Busch finished seventh in the 2018 Monster Energy Cup Standings, earning one win and 22 top-10 finishes in 36 starts.

The 40-year-old had been with Stewart-Haas Racing since 2014, winning six races in this stretch with 37 top-fives. Overall, he has 29 career victories at NASCAR's top level and 134 top-five finishes in 633 starts, per Fox Sports.

He won a championship in 2004 during a season where he won three races.

However, he will have to move on from Stewart-Haas Racing, a team that had a lot of success last season between Busch, Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer. Harvick won eight races himself and finished third in the Cup Series.

According to Reid Spencer of NASCAR.com, there are rumors Busch could head to Chip Ganassi Racing to take over the No. 1 car from Jamie McMurray.