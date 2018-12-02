Lamar Jackson Remains Undefeated as Starter as Ravens Beat Falcons 26-16

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson nearly got knocked out of his third start. He got back up and stayed undefeated as an NFL starter.

Jackson got the job done again with his arm and feet, helping lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 26-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The rookie briefly left the game in the third quarter and was evaluated for a concussion. He returned after passing protocol and finished the game completing 12 of 21 passes for his 125 yards while adding 76 and a touchdown on the ground.

Gus Edwards rushed for 82 yards, and the Ravens controlled the clock for 39-plus minutes thanks to a stellar defensive effort.

The Falcons managed just 131 total yards. Matt Ryan was sacked three times and threw for a season-low 131 yards.

What's Next?

The Ravens travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs next Sunday. The Falcons travel to Green Bay to see the Packers next week.



This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.