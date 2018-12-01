Kareem Hunt to Be Interviewed Live on Sunday NFL Countdown After Chiefs Release

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt will be interviewed live by Lisa Salters on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hunt was released by Kansas City on Friday after TMZ released a video that showed the NFL star shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February.

(Warning: Video contains disturbing material.)

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, neither the team nor the league had seen the video until TMZ posted it Friday. However, neither took much time in taking action after its release.

The NFL placed Hunt on the commissioner exempt list shortly after the video surfaced. The Chiefs ultimately decided, though, to release the running back, saying that he was not honest about the altercation when initially questioned. Per the team's official website:

"Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt. At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately."

Hunt expressed remorse for his actions, via Rapoport: "I want to apologize for my actions. I deeply regret what I did. I hope to move on from this."

While he issued that statement, Sunday is expected to mark the first time he has spoken publicly since Friday's developments.

Courtney Astolfi of Cleveland.com reported two police reports were filed following the altercation in February, but no charges were ever filed. In one of the police reports, 19-year-old Abigail Ottinger told authorities that Hunt "shoved and pushed her," leaving her with abrasions and cuts. The other report said Ottinger assaulted a woman who was with Hunt and his friends.

Hunt appeared in 11 games for Kansas City in 2018, compiling 824 rushing yards, 378 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns. The second-year back currently ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing.