LeStream Skite Top Plays, Prize Money from Fortnite Europe Winter Royale

ESPAT Media/Getty Images

LeStream Skite scored 10 points in six matches Saturday to capture the $75,000 top prize as the champion of the Fortnite Winter Royale in the European region.

Twitch Tuckz717 (nine points) finished second to earn $60,000, while Atlantis Mitr0 (eight points) rounded out the top three in the final standings to take home $45,000 from the $1 million prize pool for the Fortnite Battle Royale winter showcase.

Mitr0 won a three-way tie for third over Ghost Issa (4th, $35,000) and ECA Skram (5th, $30,000) on tiebreakers thanks to his two Victory Royale match wins.

Saturday marked the second day of championship competition in Europe.

Property Crippa and Boyerxd were the top qualifiers during Friday's semifinal heats with 12 points apiece. The top 100 players advanced to the Grand Finals, which were contested under the Big Bonus format previously used during both the Summer Skirmish and the Fall Skirmish.

Points were awarded for both placement—three for a Victory Royale, two for second or third, and one for fourth through 10th—and eliminations—three for seven or more kills, two for five or six, and one for three or four. Every elimination after seven was also worth a bonus point.

The Fortnite Winter Royale was the first official tournament in the hit video game's brief history to feature a completely open qualifying process. The prior events all featured high-profile streamers and top professional players invited by Epic Games making up a majority of the field.

In turn, there was an intriguing combination of proven Fortnite stars, led by the likes of Atlantis Mitr0 and Boyer, going up against a group of unheralded contenders seeking their big break.

Here's a look at some highlights from Saturday's action:

Looking ahead, the focus will now shift to the North American Winter Royale tournament. The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 11, followed by the Grand Finals on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Ninja, Ghost Bizzle, Liquid Chap, Liquid Vivid, NRG Zayt, Ghost Snood, Ghost Saf, Funk Bomb, Symfuhny, Liquid 72hrs, TSM Myth, Ghost Aydan and Liquid Poach headline the 200 qualifiers.