Knicks Trade Rumors: Frank Ntilikina Drawing Interest from T-Wolves, Grizzlies

Add the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic to the group of NBA teams showing trade interest in New York Knicks point guard Frank Ntilikina.

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic provided the update Friday.

Earlier Friday, Stefan Bondy of New York Daily News reported the Memphis Grizzlies reached out to the Knicks about Ntilikina. ESPN.com's Ian Begley had noted the Phoenix Suns were interested.

The 20-year-old Frenchman would remain more of a developmental project than an instant-impact addition if one of those teams acquires him from New York.

Ntilikina was the eighth pick in the 2017 NBA draft. He's averaged 5.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 35.7 percent from the field and 30.0 percent on three-point attempts across 101 appearances.

He told Bleacher Report's Yaron Weitzman he's still confident in his ability to become a productive NBA player despite the lackluster numbers so far.

"I know it's been a bad moment for me shooting-wise," he said. "But it's going to be all right. It's the story of the NBA. It's the story of young players coming in, and you know, this is how it happens."

Based on the widespread interest, it's clear teams still believe in his potential, too.

It's unclear, however, whether the Knicks are seriously considering the trade inquiries. They do feature a lot of youthful backcourt depth with Emmanuel Mudiay, Mario Hezonja, Damyean Dotson, Allonzo Trier and Kevin Knox, so they'd be dealing from a position of strength.

Trying to get value that comes close to a top-10 pick—the Knicks' original investment in the former SIG Strasbourg standout—could prove difficult because of his mediocre numbers, though.