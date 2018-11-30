Jose Mourinho Does Not Think Manchester United Will Make January Signings

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho does not think the Red Devils will make any signings in the January transfer window.

The club have been linked with several players this season, and Mourinho said that if the club were to spend, they would only make one signing.

"Honestly, I don't think we are going to sign (anyone)," he said, according to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler. "If we do, I would say one player. I don't see us going more than that."

Manchester United remain linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld. The club could make a cut-price offer for the centre-back in January, according to James Robson of the Evening Standard.

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

However, Mourinho also spoke about how his team could no longer buy Tottenham's best players, per Wheeler.

"Is Manchester United by its history, by its dimension, bigger than Tottenham? I think everybody would say yes.

"Can you buy Tottenham's best players? No, because they don't sell. They are so powerful that they can say no.

"A few years ago, who was Tottenham's best player? Michael Carrick. And a few years later, who was the best player? Berbatov.

"Can we go there now and bring Harry Kane? Dele Alli, (Christian) Eriksen, Son (Heung-min) here? No. So who is more powerful now? Them or us?"

There has also been speculation Manchester United could look to bring in some attacking reinforcements. Mourinho is prepared to spend £50 million on West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic, per John Richardson of the Mirror.

The United boss is also targeting a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel and scouted him during the international break, per ESPN FC's Mark Ogden.

Robson explained why Manchester United may not want to back Mourinho in the transfer market:

Mourinho is enduring a tough third season as United boss. The club are already 14 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League after only 13 games and seven points away from Chelsea in the league's fourth and last Champions League qualifying position.

It seems as though Mourinho will not be able to strengthen in January. However, he has brought in plenty of players already and needs to find a way to get the best out of his current squad.