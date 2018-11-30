La Liga Table 2018: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 14 Results

La Liga Table 2018: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 14 ResultsNovember 30, 2018
Rayo Vallecano moved to within three points of safety in La Liga on Friday after Adri Embarba's second-half goal was enough to see them to a 1-0 win over Eibar.
The victory, just Rayo's second of the 2018/19 campaign, doesn't move them out of 19th, although the pressure is now on 18th-ranked Athletic Bilbao and No. 17 Leganes ahead of the weekend's matches. Eibar remain in 10th after the disappointing loss.
On Sunday, leaders Sevilla visit Alaves before Barcelona host Villarreal. Real Madrid, who were hammered by Eibar last weekend, will be seeking to get back on track in La Liga at home to Valencia.
Here's a look back at what happened at Vallecas on Friday and a preview of what's to come from Spain's top flight this weekend.
Friday, November 30
Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Eibar
Saturday, December 1
Celta Vigo vs. Huesca
Real Valladolid vs. Leganes
Getafe vs. Espanyol
Real Madrid vs. Valencia
Sunday, December 2
Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad
Girona vs. Atletico Madrid
Barcelona vs. Villarreal
Alaves vs. Sevilla
Monday, December 3
Levante vs. Athletic Bilbao
Friday Recap
Following their remarkable win over Real Madrid last week, it was no surprise to see Eibar start with confidence on the road.
Sergi Enrich should've put them ahead early on but could only fire wide when well-placed; that was before Joan Jordan had a stinging effort stopped by Stole Dimitrievski. At the other end, Rayo offered little against their determined opponents.
At the start of the second period, the home side made Eibar pay for the profligacy. They came out with much more intent, and after Embarba rattled the post, a delicate flick at the end of a slick passing move saw his team move ahead.
OptaJose noted that the forward can be clinical when he gets opportunities:
OptaJose @OptaJose
7 - Adrián Embarba scored in his only shot on target in five of the seven #LaLiga games he has scored in Primera División (seven goals). Efficacy https://t.co/27K2b6kDdK
Embarba was proving too hot to handle for the Eibar defence after opening the scoring and should have netted his second when he turned a dangerous cross wide.
In response, Eibar offered little, and while that will disappoint their supporters, they'll know they should've put themselves in a better position after the first period.
Weekend Preview
Having taken top spot last weekend with a win over Real Valladolid, Sevilla will be keen to capitalise on the troubles being endured by some of the other elite sides in the Spanish top flight.
While the win last weekend wasn't their best performance of the campaign, it was a display indicative of a team that are comfortable in their own skin. Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge believes that in Pablo Sarabia they boast one of the best players in the division too:
David Cartlidge @davidjaca
Sarabia as good as any player in a major European league right now. His form, general level, has been incredible for some time. Changes games in blink of an eye.
Alaves away is no walk in the park though, as they sit in fourth spot after a surprisingly strong start to the campaign.
Barcelona will be glad to get back to the Camp Nou having had two tough away games this week. On Saturday, they grabbed a last-gasp equaliser to get a point at Atletico Madrid.
They also have Lionel Messi back in form following his return from injury, as the forward netted a remarkable goal in midweek against PSV Eindhoven. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he's been the most productive player in European football so far this season:
OptaJean @OptaJean
20+ - Players among the top 5 leagues involved in 20 goals or more in all competitions in 2018/19: 🇦🇷Messi : 23 (15 goals, 8 assists) 🇵🇱Lewandowski : 21 (17 goals, 4 assists) 🇧🇷Neymar : 20 (14 goals, 6 assists) 🇫🇷Haller : 20 (11 goals, 9 assists) Wunderbar. https://t.co/A7dHYLcjpl
Real Madrid's La Liga position is looking increasingly terminal now, as they were hammered by Eibar on Saturday.
Valencia have the ability to cause them problems at the Santiago Bernabeu, as they're a dangerous counter-attacking team. However, the 2-0 win Real Madrid enjoyed over Roma in the Champions League in midweek should settle them down ahead of this encounter.
