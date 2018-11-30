La Liga Table 2018: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 14 Results

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Rayo Vallecano moved to within three points of safety in La Liga on Friday after Adri Embarba's second-half goal was enough to see them to a 1-0 win over Eibar.

The victory, just Rayo's second of the 2018/19 campaign, doesn't move them out of 19th, although the pressure is now on 18th-ranked Athletic Bilbao and No. 17 Leganes ahead of the weekend's matches. Eibar remain in 10th after the disappointing loss.

On Sunday, leaders Sevilla visit Alaves before Barcelona host Villarreal. Real Madrid, who were hammered by Eibar last weekend, will be seeking to get back on track in La Liga at home to Valencia.

Here's a look back at what happened at Vallecas on Friday and a preview of what's to come from Spain's top flight this weekend.

Friday, November 30

Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Eibar

Saturday, December 1

Celta Vigo vs. Huesca

Real Valladolid vs. Leganes

Getafe vs. Espanyol

Real Madrid vs. Valencia

Sunday, December 2

Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad

Girona vs. Atletico Madrid

Barcelona vs. Villarreal

Alaves vs. Sevilla

Monday, December 3

Levante vs. Athletic Bilbao

Friday Recap

Following their remarkable win over Real Madrid last week, it was no surprise to see Eibar start with confidence on the road.

Sergi Enrich should've put them ahead early on but could only fire wide when well-placed; that was before Joan Jordan had a stinging effort stopped by Stole Dimitrievski. At the other end, Rayo offered little against their determined opponents.

At the start of the second period, the home side made Eibar pay for the profligacy. They came out with much more intent, and after Embarba rattled the post, a delicate flick at the end of a slick passing move saw his team move ahead.

OptaJose noted that the forward can be clinical when he gets opportunities:

Embarba was proving too hot to handle for the Eibar defence after opening the scoring and should have netted his second when he turned a dangerous cross wide.

In response, Eibar offered little, and while that will disappoint their supporters, they'll know they should've put themselves in a better position after the first period.

Weekend Preview

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Having taken top spot last weekend with a win over Real Valladolid, Sevilla will be keen to capitalise on the troubles being endured by some of the other elite sides in the Spanish top flight.

While the win last weekend wasn't their best performance of the campaign, it was a display indicative of a team that are comfortable in their own skin. Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge believes that in Pablo Sarabia they boast one of the best players in the division too:

Alaves away is no walk in the park though, as they sit in fourth spot after a surprisingly strong start to the campaign.

Barcelona will be glad to get back to the Camp Nou having had two tough away games this week. On Saturday, they grabbed a last-gasp equaliser to get a point at Atletico Madrid.

They also have Lionel Messi back in form following his return from injury, as the forward netted a remarkable goal in midweek against PSV Eindhoven. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he's been the most productive player in European football so far this season:

Real Madrid's La Liga position is looking increasingly terminal now, as they were hammered by Eibar on Saturday.

Valencia have the ability to cause them problems at the Santiago Bernabeu, as they're a dangerous counter-attacking team. However, the 2-0 win Real Madrid enjoyed over Roma in the Champions League in midweek should settle them down ahead of this encounter.