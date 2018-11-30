Aaron Rodgers, Desmond Howard to Develop 'Work Horses' Series for Amazon

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard will be executive producers on an Amazon series called Work Horses, according to Dominic Patten of Deadline.

Anthony Hemingway, who directed episodes of The Wire, American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson and the movie Red Tails, will take the lead on this project.

Per Patten: "The Hemingway-helmed film will look at the high-stakes and no-pay world of the gridiron battles played out at America's top colleges. It will also explore the ingrained system that profits off players who struggle to make ends meet off the field."

Hemingway provided comments to Patten regarding the series: "It speaks to the rigors of college athletics and the pressures and difficulties these young men face. I’m extremely excited to delve into this world of class, power and justice with ex-journalist Matt King as our writer."

This will be Rodgers' second foray into executive producing, as he also worked on the television series Destination Dallas, which covered eight NFL prospects in the lead-in to the 2018 draft. The two-time NFL MVP is in his 14th NFL season.

Howard, who won the 1991 Heisman Trophy with Michigan and the Super Bowl XXXI MVP as a member of the Green Bay Packers, will get his first executive producer credit. The ex-NFL wideout and return specialist also recently made an appearance on the HBO series Ballers.

Howard provided comments to Patten: "It is my hope that Work Horses will help shed more light on a topic I’ve been addressing on television for a dozen years. I want to continue to be a voice for the players and fight for systemic changes."

A release date has not been set for the project at this time.