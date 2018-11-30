Markelle Fultz's 76ers Teammates Reportedly Concerned for His Well-Being

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Teammates of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Markelle Fultz are reportedly concerned about his "overall well-being" as he continues to visit specialists to examine a lingering right shoulder injury.

On Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported the organization has "expressed its support" for Fultz as he goes through the medical process but noted, "There's been internal and external debate about how much of this perplexing circumstance is physical versus mental."

The 20-year-old University of Washington product declared himself healthy in September after being limited to 14 appearances as a rookie because of shoulder problems.

"Physically I feel great, and mentally I feel great," Fultz told NBA TV (via ESPN.com). "I put in a lot of hours this summer to get up reps of going through a whole bunch of different situations. So coming in, I feel perfectly fine. I'm confident. I feel great coming in, and I'm just looking forward to building each and every day."

The Sixers hoped his renewed confidence would lead to an uptick in results from the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. In his only season of college basketball in 2016-17, he averaged 23.2 points while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor, including 41.3 percent on threes.

Instead, the offensive woes continued to open his second NBA season. He was shooting 41.9 percent overall and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc in 19 games before leaving the Sixers last week. He's missed the past four games while getting opinions on his shoulder.

His struggles have led to some unique tactics in an effort to break out of the slump:

Meanwhile, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Daily News reported Saturday that sources believe the 76ers have grown "tired of this saga" and have considered trading the second-year guard despite the understanding that "his trade value must have declined a great deal since the start of the season."

However, Philly is likely stuck in a holding pattern while Fultz receives options for his shoulder with no definitive timetable for his return.