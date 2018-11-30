Zack Greinke's Rumored No-Trade List Includes Yankees, Red Sox and More Teams

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

As the Arizona Diamondbacks look for potential trade partners for pitcher Zack Greinke, his contract is not the only obstacle the team has to work around—he also reportedly has a 15-team no-trade clause.

The Athletic's Zach Buchanan reported on Thursday that Greinke can block a trade to the following teams: Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays.

It's important to note that he can still be dealt to any team on that list, but he has to sign off on it. Arizona can, however, trade him to any of the other 14 teams without his permission.

Greinke has just reached the midway point in the six-year, $206 million contract he signed in December 2015. The 35-year-old is owed $104.5 million over the next three seasons. Interestingly, big-market teams that may be able to absorb more money, like the Red Sox, the Yankees and both Los Angeles teams, are on his list.

Jon Paul Morosi of MLB Network noted Friday that the Reds are among the teams that have checked in on the former American League Cy Young Award winner.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale (h/t Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's Kevin Zimmerman) reported earlier this month that the Diamondbacks would consider packaging Greinke with All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt—who is entering his walk year—in order to facilitate a deal.

At the time of the megadeal, Greinke was coming off the best season of his career, in which he went 19-3 with a 1.66 ERA in 32 starts for the Dodgers in 2015. The right-hander may not be as dominant as he once was now that his velocity has dipped, but he has still been a productive arm atop the rotation.

Greinke is 45-25 with a 3.53 ERA in 91 starts over three seasons with Arizona, going 15-11 with a 3.21 ERA in 33 starts this past season. He has continued to be a workhorse with 200-plus innings in four of the past five years, striking out 199-plus four times during that stretch.

While the star power (Greinke and Goldschmidt) has been present in the desert in recent years, the overall results have not been as the organization had hoped when it signed Greinke. The Diamondbacks have finished with a winning record just once during Greinke's tenure, going 93-69 last year before being swept out of the National League Division Series by the Dodgers.

Greinke's contract will likely limit the return Arizona will be able to bring back. And of course, the no-trade clause could prove problematic even if the Diamondbacks find a deal they deem acceptable.