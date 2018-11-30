Poker Player Rich Alati Bet $100k to Sit in a Pitch-Black Bathroom for 30 Days

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/Getty Images

Professional poker player Rich Alati wasn't bluffing when he said he could last a month in a pitch-dark room.

And with $100,000 on the line, he is intent on proving it.

According to PocketFives' Lance Bradley on Thursday, Alati and and fellow pro poker player Rory Young were talking when Young posed a question: "How long do you think you could last in a dark room, with no human interaction?"

Well, Alati went bold and said he could make it 30 days—so Young told him to put his money ($100,000, to be precise) where his mouth is.

"I was like, 'Oh, that's interesting—would you ever consider putting any money on it?' and he said, 'Yeah, but it would have to be a large amount to make it worthwhile,'" Young said, per Bradley. "We talked a little bit more and within an hour we had something booked."

And so it was on.

"The conditions are complete darkness, so no electronics, no light-emitting devices, no drugs of any kind," Young told Bradley. "He is allowed any type of food that he wants. He has a bed in there, he has a shower and a bathtub. He has pretty lavish toiletries like Epsom salts, sugar scrubs, that kind of stuff."

Young and Alati decided to each put $5,000 in escrow to put pressure on one another to go through with the bet. If either backed out, the other would walk away with the $10,000.

Alati is under non-stop surveillance to make sure terms of the wager are not broken.