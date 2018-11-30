Poker Player Rich Alati Bet $100k to Sit in a Pitch-Black Bathroom for 30 Days

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2018

Chips are seen at a three card poker table at the 'Paris Elysees Club', the first 'gaming club' to open its doors in the French capital in Paris, on May 9, 2018. - Casinos were banned in the French capital in 1920, but a new law allows clubs de jeux under strict conditions to avoid fraud and money laundering. Unlike cercles de jeux, which are private gambling clubs classed as a not-for-profit organisations, clubs de jeux must register as a commercial company in order to improve the traceability of funds. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)
LIONEL BONAVENTURE/Getty Images

Professional poker player Rich Alati wasn't bluffing when he said he could last a month in a pitch-dark room.

And with $100,000 on the line, he is intent on proving it.

According to PocketFives' Lance Bradley on Thursday, Alati and and fellow pro poker player Rory Young were talking when Young posed a question: "How long do you think you could last in a dark room, with no human interaction?"

Well, Alati went bold and said he could make it 30 days—so Young told him to put his money ($100,000, to be precise) where his mouth is. 

"I was like, 'Oh, that's interesting—would you ever consider putting any money on it?' and he said, 'Yeah, but it would have to be a large amount to make it worthwhile,'" Young said, per Bradley. "We talked a little bit more and within an hour we had something booked."

And so it was on.

"The conditions are complete darkness, so no electronics, no light-emitting devices, no drugs of any kind," Young told Bradley. "He is allowed any type of food that he wants. He has a bed in there, he has a shower and a bathtub. He has pretty lavish toiletries like Epsom salts, sugar scrubs, that kind of stuff."

Young and Alati decided to each put $5,000 in escrow to put pressure on one another to go through with the bet. If either backed out, the other would walk away with the $10,000.

Alati is under non-stop surveillance to make sure terms of the wager are not broken. 

