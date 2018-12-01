Barcelona vs. Villarreal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Barcelona will be desperate to find some consistency in La Liga after a succession of different results and have the opportunity to start that process against Villarreal on Sunday at the Camp Nou.

Last time out on the domestic front the Blaugrana snatched a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, with Ousmane Dembele's last-gasp goal cancelling out Diego Costa's opener. While it was a result that saw them eventually surrender top spot to Sevilla, the nature of the draw should give Ernesto Valverde's men a boost.

Villarreal are used to challenging for European spots, but find themselves languishing down in 16th ahead of the weekend. They have at least shown some signs of recovery lately and grabbed an impressive win against Betis last time out.

Here is how the bookmakers are seeing things ahead of the game, the viewing details and a preview of the contest.

Odds

Barcelona win (1/5)

Draw (11/2)

Villarreal win (14/1)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark

Date: Sunday, December 2

Time: 5:30 p.m. (GMT), 12:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), Eleven Sports (UK)

Preview

In a usual La Liga season Barcelona would be a long way back from the leaders if they'd dropped this many points, but the campaign has been one of surprises, often involving the Blaugrana themselves.

Last weekend they eventually took a point from one of their main title rivals in Atletico Madrid, although prior to that they were beaten by Betis at home and unconvincing in a 3-2 win at Rayo Vallecano.

Valverde will want the team to find some regularity in the weeks leading up to the winter break and while the team won 2-0 against PSV in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, Rafael Hernandez of Grup14 wasn't overly impressed with their display:

They can at least fall back on the fact that Lionel Messi appears to be completely over his injury and remains one of the most effective attacking players in world football.

His goal against PSV was yet another reminder of what a force of nature the Argentina international can be. He beat a number of players in trademark fashion before squeezing in an effort at the near post past a puzzled goalkeeper.

Per Copa 90 US, it was a goal that took the Barcelona icon to yet another landmark in his distinguished career:

It'll be intriguing to see how Villarreal handle the challenge of going to the Camp Nou, especially having beaten Betis recently. The Andalusian team were the last visitors to the home of the Blaugrana and earned a memorable 4-3 win.

The basis of that shock victory was total conviction in the manager's setup and a bravery on the ball from the Betis players. Based on their performances this season, Villarreal don't appear capable of replicating that kind of plan.

One player Barcelona will need to be wary of is Samuel Chukwueze, who has helped the Yellow Submarine's recent upturn in form:

There are attacking players that can hurt Barcelona, with Santi Cazorla also back in form following his move to Villarreal this summer. What'll be crucial for the visitors here is containing the Blaugrana at the other end of the field.

Barcelona will be without star forward Luis Suarez, as well as Rafinha and Sergi Roberto. As such, this one is unlikely to be a rout, but with Messi purring and the home fans behind the team, expect the Blaugrana to earn an overdue routine win.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Villarreal