Pro Surfer Bruce Irons Arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2018

TAHITI, FRENCH POLYNESIA - APRIL 30: Bruce Irons of Hawaii, USA, rides the tube at the Air TahitiNui VZ Trials April 30, 2003 at Teahupoo, Tahiti, French Polynesia. Three wildcards will be awarded to the top two placed Tahitians and the next highest placed surfer in the Air TahitiNui VZ Trials. The wildcards will then be seeded into the Billabong Pro which features the top 45 ASP surfers in the world. The Billabong Pro is the third event on the 2003 ASP WCT and starts from May 6 ? 18, 2003. (Photo by Steve Robertson/Getty Images)
Pierre Tostee/Getty Images

Pro surfer Bruce Irons was reportedly arrested November 22 and booked for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and driving without a valid license.

TMZ Sports reported the news Thursday, citing Newport Beach Police records for the bookings and noting bail was $2,500.

Police said Irons, 39, was passed out in the driver's seat of a running car at a gas station.

He is the younger brother of three-time world surfing champion Andy Irons, who died in 2010 as the result of a drug overdose.

Surfer Today also reported the news, noting those who are convicted of DUI in Newport Beach, California, could face jail time, probation and driver's license suspension and will be enrolled in a California DUI school.

Irons defeated Kelly Slater at the 2001 Billabong Pipeline Masters and also counts the 2008 Rip Curl Pro Search Uluwatu title on his resume. Surfer Today called him "one of the best tube riders in the world, and one of the greatest Pipeline riders of all time."

Related

    Exclusive: Tony Hawk on the Rise of Skateboarding

    Action Sports logo
    Action Sports

    Exclusive: Tony Hawk on the Rise of Skateboarding

    Vsporto
    via Vsporto

    She's 17 and She's the New Face of Team USA 🇺🇸

    Action Sports logo
    Action Sports

    She's 17 and She's the New Face of Team USA 🇺🇸

    Joon Lee
    via Bleacher Report

    Brittany Force Hospitalized After Fiery Crash

    Action Sports logo
    Action Sports

    Brittany Force Hospitalized After Fiery Crash

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Winter X Games Winners and Highlights

    Action Sports logo
    Action Sports

    Winter X Games Winners and Highlights

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report