Pro Surfer Bruce Irons Arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Pro surfer Bruce Irons was reportedly arrested November 22 and booked for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and driving without a valid license.

TMZ Sports reported the news Thursday, citing Newport Beach Police records for the bookings and noting bail was $2,500.

Police said Irons, 39, was passed out in the driver's seat of a running car at a gas station.

He is the younger brother of three-time world surfing champion Andy Irons, who died in 2010 as the result of a drug overdose.

Surfer Today also reported the news, noting those who are convicted of DUI in Newport Beach, California, could face jail time, probation and driver's license suspension and will be enrolled in a California DUI school.

Irons defeated Kelly Slater at the 2001 Billabong Pipeline Masters and also counts the 2008 Rip Curl Pro Search Uluwatu title on his resume. Surfer Today called him "one of the best tube riders in the world, and one of the greatest Pipeline riders of all time."