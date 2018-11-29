Tottenham Reportedly Set Christian Eriksen Fee at €250M Amid Real Madrid Link

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly been quoted a fee of €250 million (£222.7 million) by Tottenham Hotspur for midfielder Christian Eriksen.

According to Marca, Los Blancos are eager to freshen up their ageing spine, and Eriksen is viewed at the Santiago Bernabeu as the "the ideal candidate" to succeed 33-year-old Luka Modric.

Real are one of the richest clubs in the world, but it would be no surprise if they balked at Tottenham's valuation.

Eriksen is a fantastic player and, at 26, is reaching the prime years of his career.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

But he has won no silverware in his five previous seasons at Spurs and has less than two years left on his contract, which expires in June 2020.

If Tottenham fail to get the Denmark international signed to new terms before next summer, there is not a chance they will be able to demand €250 million (£222.7 million) from any club.

Real could well use Eriksen's contract situation to their advantage, as they could offer him a huge pay rise on the £70,000 per week he gets in north London.

And he boasts more than enough talent to slot straight into Real's first team.

As he has proved just in the last week, he can both create and score goals.

His two assists in Spurs' 3-1 defeat of Chelsea on Saturday took him past Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in the all-time standings:

Eriksen then scored from the bench against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday to keep Tottenham's last-16 hopes alive:

He is a phenomenally talented playmaker who has improved hugely under the tutelage of manager Mauricio Pochettino, and Real are right to identify him as a potential addition to their midfield.

But given Eriksen's contract situation, there is little chance of Real meeting Spurs' astronomical valuation.