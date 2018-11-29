Mitchell Trubisky Reportedly out vs. Giants with Injury, Chase Daniel to Start

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears won last Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions without quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and they'll reportedly try to do it again for Sunday's matchup with the New York Giants.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Bears plan on sitting Trubisky (shoulder) against New York even though he practiced Wednesday. "Trubisky could play right now, but team wants to play it safe," he wrote.

Chase Daniel will start for the second consecutive game.

Daniel went 27-of-37 for 230 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the 23-16 win over the Lions, avoiding mistakes and allowing his talented teammates to make plays with shorter passes.

Chicago also relied on field position and a defense that is first in Football Outsiders' DVOA rankings (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average), and it's a formula that should work against a 3-8 Giants team. Safety Eddie Jackson's pick-six of Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter served as the game-winning touchdown.

The Bears face the 10-1 Los Angeles Rams and NFC North competitors Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in three of their final four games, where they'd obviously want Trubisky healthy as they look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Head coach Matt Nagy seemed to indicate this isn't a long-term issue, saying, "I definitely think his arrow's up right now," per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.