Belgium Remain at Top of FIFA Rankings Ahead of France; Brazil Gain Ground

Belgium remain the top-ranked nation in FIFA's latest rankings despite their one-sided loss against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League, edging out France and Brazil.

The Brazilians moved a little closer to No. 1 thanks to wins over Uruguay and Cameroon, with Belgium and France both suffering losses during their last round of fixtures. There were few changes in the top 10, with Croatia and England closing out the top five.

Here's a look at the top 10, showing the only change was Portugal, the European champions, passing Uruguay for sixth place:

The full rankings can be found here.

Germany continued their slide, dropping two points into 16th place. Sweden and the Netherlands, one of four Nations League finalists, both took advantage and now share 14th place.

The Dutch booked their spot in the finals with a win over World Cup champions France and a draw against archrivals Germany.

Switzerland joined them courtesy of an upset over the top-ranked Belgians, handing the Red Devils one of their worst defeats in recent history. After falling behind by two goals, the Swiss netted five in a row to close out the scoring.

The Nations League provided plenty of late entertainment, per Match of the Day:

England's fine showing against Croatia closed the gap between those two sides to just three points.

Mexico dropped one spot into 17th place after losing two friendlies to Argentina, who moved up into 11th place. The United States lost two places after losses to England and Italy, settling in at No. 25.

Sudan were the biggest risers, picking up eight places, while Benin and Russia both dropped seven spots.