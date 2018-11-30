EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 13

Sam Tighe@@stighefootballWorld Football Tactics Lead WriterNovember 30, 2018

    The Premier League so rarely disappoints. Its return from the final international break of the year was brilliant, explosive and dramatic—or, in other words, exactly what we've come to expect and demand.

    To help you chew over all the action and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another edition of the EPL 100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so, in this case, seven (or more) out of 13. Players like Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez don't meet that criteria, so they don't feature (for now).

    Players who have appeared in multiple positions (examples: Bernardo Silva, Richarlison) are categorized by the spot they've played most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

    The idea is for our rankings, on a week-to-week basis, to give you an idea of who the best in each position has been this season. So, if a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.

Goalkeepers

    There's a fair amount of movement inside the top 10, with just two players—Martin Dubravka and Ben Foster—staying put. This, weirdly, is despite there being very few notable performances of either kind among goalkeepers last week.

    Alisson Becker's sure hands surge back into the top 10, while Jordan Pickford again moves up after keeping another clean sheet. Rui Patricio drops four spots after a below-par performance against Huddersfield Town, and Hugo Lloris nips in ahead of Lukasz Fabianski after the Pole conceded four to Manchester City.

    Biggest rise: Jordan Pickford, David De Gea (+2)

    Biggest fall: Rui Patricio (-4)     

                    

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Martin Dubravka (Stay)Newcastle
    2Hugo Lloris (+1)Tottenham
    3Lukasz Fabianski (-1)West Ham
    4Jordan Pickford (+2)Everton
    5Ben Foster (Stay)Watford
    6David De Gea (+2)Manchester United
    7Alisson Becker (New!)Liverpool
    8Rui Patricio (-4)Wolvess
    9Ederson Moraes (+1)Manchester City
    10Mat Ryan (-1)
    		Brighton

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    Amid the fluctuating form of the Premier League's right-backs, Kyle Walker stays unerringly consistent. His role at Manchester City means he rarely gets to hit the highest notes, but he almost never hits the low ones either.

    Matt Doherty did not play well against Huddersfield Town but had a good lead on third, so he stays put. Below him it's all change, though. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Trent Alexander-Arnold and DeAndre Yedlin were good so move up; Cesar Azpilicueta and Pablo Zabaleta struggled, so move down.

    Wan-Bissaka's solid showing at Old Trafford was probably the pick of the weekend here, weaving forward well and defending stoutly. Azpilicueta's form this season has been a concern, though; he may have grabbed an assist for Olivier Giroud's goal, but his overall showings just haven't been particularly impactful under Maurizio Sarri.

    Biggest rise: Trent Alexander-Arnold (+3)

    Biggest fall: Cesar Azpilicueta (-3)

           

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kyle Walker (Stay)Manchester City
    2Matt Doherty (Stay)Wolves
    3Aaron Wan-Bissaka (+1)Crystal Palace
    4Trent Alexander-Arnold (+3)
    		Liverpool
    5Pablo Zabaleta (-2)West Ham
    6Hector Bellerin (Stay)Arsenal
    7DeAndre Yedlin (+1)Newcastle
    8Cesar Azpilicueta (-3)Chelsea
    9Ricardo Pereira (Stay)Leicester City
    10Seamus Coleman (Stay)Everton

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    Five of our top 10 left-backs missed Gameweek 13 due to injury or suspension, resulting in little movement or excitement.

    Ben Davies replaces Chris Lowe in 10th and Lucas Digne moves up three thanks to a solid performance in a clean sheet victory over Cardiff City, but that's about it.

    Benjamin Mendy and Jonny are both injured for a period that could span the rest of the year, meaning that someone like Davies might find themselves in the top five pretty swiftly if they put a good run together.

    Biggest rise: Lucas Digne (+3)

    Biggest fall: Luke Shaw (-2)

                 

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    2Andy Robertson (Stay)Liverpool
    3Ben Chilwell (Stay)
    		Leicester City
    4Jonny (Stay)
    		Wolves
    5Lucas Digne (+3)Everton
    6Jose Holebas (Stay)Watford
    7Benjamin Mendy (-2)Manchester City
    8Luke Shaw (-1)Manchester United
    9Paul Dummett (Stay)Newcastle
    10Ben Davies (New!)
    		Tottenham

Centre-Backs

    It was a really strange week for centre-backs. It seems they were either amazing or pretty terrible, with little middle ground in between.

    That's resulted in some strange moves or non-moves, like Joe Gomez's one-place ascension despite not playing (Antonio Rudiger was just that bad), or the trio of Craig Cathcart, Ryan Bennett and Nathan Ake staying put (they didn't play well in defeats, but only one player actually deserved to overtake them).

    We have a new entry in Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo, whose performance in his side's 2-0 win against Wolves was brilliant and who deserves commendation for a strong season so far. Shane Duffy rises a whopping eight spots, partly in recognition of his excellent campaign, and partly because so many of those in our mid-range were underwhelming.

    Biggest rise: Shane Duffy (+8)

    Biggest fall: Willy Boly, Issa Diop (-5)

            

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Aymeric Laporte (Stay)Manchester City
    3John Stones (Stay)Manchester City
    4Joe Gomez (+1)Liverpool
    5Antonio Rudiger (-1)Chelsea
    6Michael Keane (Stay)Everton
    7Toby Alderweireld (Stay)Tottenham
    8Federico Fernandez (Stay)Newcastle
    9Conor Coady (Stay)Wolves
    10Shane Duffy (+8)Brighton
    11Craig Cathcart (Stay)Watford
    12Ryan Bennett (Stay)Wolves
    13Nathan Ake (Stay)Bournemouth
    14Terence Kongolo (New!)
    		Huddersfield Town
    15Issa Diop (-5)West Ham
    16Rob Holding (+4)Arsenal
    17Kurt Zouma (-1)Everton
    18Jan Vertonghen (-1)
    		Tottenham
    19Lewis Dunk (Stay)Brighton
    20Willy Boly (-5)Wolves

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    It's time for a change at the top here, as one Silva leapfrogs another. David scored in his third successive league match on Saturday, and that—combined with Bernardo's absence—is enough to take him to the top.

    It might seem harsh to remove Bernardo from the summit in a week he wasn't given the chance to defend his crown, but it's been a coin flip between them for top spot for some time, and David's goalscoring form gives him the edge.

    Arsenal's Lucas Torreira and Everton's Idrissa Gueye are playing great football and deserve big boosts; Huddersfield Town duo Aaron Mooy and Philip Billing have been brilliant all season in a relatively poor team; and Moussa Sissoko's recent resurrection lands him a spot just inside the top 20.

    Biggest rise: Aaron Mooy, Philip Billing (+7) 

    Biggest fall: Mateo Kovacic (-4)

              

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1David Silva (+1)Manchester City
    2Bernardo Silva (-1)Manchester City
    3Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
    4Lucas Torreira (+3)Arsenal
    5Idrissa Gueye (+3)
    		Everton
    6Etienne Capoue (-2)
    		Watford
    7Georginio Wijnaldum (-1)Liverpool
    8Jorginho (-3)Chelsea 
    9Aaron Mooy (+7) Huddersfield Town
    10Philip Billing (+7)Huddersfield Town
    11Ruben Neves (-2)Wolves
    12Declan Rice (Stay)West Ham
    13Abdoulaye Doucoure (-3)Watford
    14N'Golo Kante (-3)Chelsea
    15Joao Moutinho (-2)Wolves
    16Jonathan Hogg (+3)Huddersfield Town
    17James Milner (-3)Liverpool
    18Moussa Sissoko (New!)Tottenham
    19Mateo Kovacic (-4)Chelsea
    20Jonjo Shelvey (Stay)
    		Newcastle

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    Raheem Sterling capped an excellent month with a goal and an assist against West Ham, tormenting full-back Arthur Masuaku to the point a half-time substitution occurred. He's way out ahead of everyone else now—even Eden Hazard.

    James Maddison is fortunate that his silly red card only drops him one spot. The reasons for that are twofold: First, we've lost Riyad Mahrez and Pedro to the appearance rule (again), and second, not a single one of those ranked below him last week played well either.

    That's also led to Alex Iwobi entering the rankings at 12th. He's been very good this season, but we also needed to find a body to fill out the 20.

    Nathan Redmond joins us in 18th. He's had a good season despite Southampton's struggles, full of confidence and creativity, but is yet to register an assist because of his colleagues' poor finishing.

    Biggest rise: Alex Iwobi (New!)

    Biggest fall: Roberto Pereyra (-4)

              

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    2Eden Hazard (Stay)Chelsea
    3Gylfi Sigurdsson (Stay)Everton
    4Ryan Fraser (Stay)
    		Bournemouth
    5Mohamed Salah (Stay)Liverpool
    6Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (+1)Arsenal
    7David Brooks (+3)
    		Bournemouth
    8Sadio Mane (+1)Liverpool
    9Anthony Martial (-1)Manchester United
    10Roberto Pereyra (-4)
    		Watford
    11Willian (Stay)
    		Chelsea
    12Alex Iwobi (New!)Arsenal
    13James Maddison (-1)Leicester City 
    14Helder Costa (+2)Wolves
    15Felipe Anderson (Stay)West Ham
    16Lucas Moura (+1)Tottenham
    17Johann Berg Gudmundsson (+1)Burnley
    18Nathan Redmond (New!)Southampton
    19Andre Schurrle (New!)Fulham
    20 Demarai Gray (Stay)Leicester City

Strikers

    When Manchester City score four goals, you expect Sergio Aguero to be responsible for at least one, but last weekend the Argentinian drew a blank. That doesn't mean he played poorly, though, and the performance was enough to retain top spot.

    Aleksandar Mitrovic finally perked up, netting a brace as Fulham got off to a winning start against Southampton under Claudio Ranieri. He rejoins the ranking as a result, filing in just under another new entry in Joshua King.

    Glenn Murray and Harry Kane each scored their seventh goals of the campaign and are rewarded with sizeable moves upward.

    Biggest rise: Glenn Murray (+5)

    Biggest fall: Marko Arnautovic (-3)

                     

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sergio Aguero (Stay)Manchester City
    2Callum Wilson (Stay)
    		Bournemouth
    3Richarlison (Stay)Everton
    4Glenn Murray (+5)Brighton
    5Harry Kane (+3)Tottenham
    6Wilfried Zaha (-1)
    		Crystal Palace
    7Alexandre Lacazette (-3)Arsenal
    8Joshua King (New!)Bournemouth
    9Aleksandar Mitrovic (New!)Fulham
    10Marko Arnautovic (-3)
    		West Ham

                                

    All statistics via WhoScored.com.