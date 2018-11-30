EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 13

0 of 7

The Premier League so rarely disappoints. Its return from the final international break of the year was brilliant, explosive and dramatic—or, in other words, exactly what we've come to expect and demand.

To help you chew over all the action and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another edition of the EPL 100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so, in this case, seven (or more) out of 13. Players like Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez don't meet that criteria, so they don't feature (for now).

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (examples: Bernardo Silva, Richarlison) are categorized by the spot they've played most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

The idea is for our rankings, on a week-to-week basis, to give you an idea of who the best in each position has been this season. So, if a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.