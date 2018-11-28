Lionel Messi Passes Cristiano Ronaldo for Most Champions League Goals for 1 Club

Lionel Messi Passes Cristiano Ronaldo for Most Champions League Goals for 1 ClubNovember 28, 2018
Barcelona superstar forward Lionel Messi scored the opening goal of Barca's 2-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday to set the new UEFA Champions League record for most goals with a single club at 106.
Messi started the play near midfield, played a give-and-go with Ousmane Dembele and then found a way to release his shot while dribbling between three PSV defenders inside the box. The 61st-minute tally moved him past Cristiano Ronaldo (105 with Real Madrid).
The 31-year-old Argentine international still trails Ronaldo, who moved from Real Madrid to Juventus during the summer transfer window, in all-time UCL goals, though (121-106).
Messi also assisted on Gerard Pique's goal in the 70th minute, which was the game-winner as a late PSV rally came up short.
Barcelona have already qualified for the knockout stages with one match remaining in group play, so the dynamic forward will have a chance to keep adding to his newest record in the next round.
