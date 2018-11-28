Lionel Messi Passes Cristiano Ronaldo for Most Champions League Goals for 1 Club

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Julio Jones, Mike Tyson and Other Wild Athlete Purchases Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers? FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Biggies vs. Smalls—Simming Ronaldo and Taller vs. Messi and Smaller on FIFA Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus? Xavi Quentin Simons Is Barcelona's 13-Year-Old Midfield Powerhouse Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? Right Arrow Icon

Barcelona superstar forward Lionel Messi scored the opening goal of Barca's 2-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday to set the new UEFA Champions League record for most goals with a single club at 106.

Messi started the play near midfield, played a give-and-go with Ousmane Dembele and then found a way to release his shot while dribbling between three PSV defenders inside the box. The 61st-minute tally moved him past Cristiano Ronaldo (105 with Real Madrid).

The 31-year-old Argentine international still trails Ronaldo, who moved from Real Madrid to Juventus during the summer transfer window, in all-time UCL goals, though (121-106).



Messi also assisted on Gerard Pique's goal in the 70th minute, which was the game-winner as a late PSV rally came up short.

Barcelona have already qualified for the knockout stages with one match remaining in group play, so the dynamic forward will have a chance to keep adding to his newest record in the next round.