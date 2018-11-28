Lionel Messi, Barcelona Earn 2-1 Champions League Win over PSV Eindhoven

VI-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona defeated PSV Eindhoven in Group B of the UEFA Champions League, with the Spanish champions prevailing 2-1 on the road on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for the visitors with a rasping near-post finish shortly after the hour mark, and Gerard Pique finished in style after 70 minutes.

Luuk de Jong headed home for PSV after 81 minutes, with the home fans exploding into life for the final stages.

The Catalan goals had taken the wind out of PSV's sails after a promising first half saw them trouble the Barca defence, but the Dutch side finished strongly.

PSV almost snatched an equaliser in the dying moments, and they would have deserved a point from the game.

The loss sees PSV eliminated from Europe, with Tottenham Hotspur defeating Inter Milan 1-0 at Wembley Stadium. Barca are confirmed as winners of Group B with one game remaining.

Hirving Lozano Ready for Big Move

All eyes were on Lozano on Tuesday, with the Mexican winger emerging as one of Europe's most interesting talents.

PSV had their fair share of the ball in attacking areas in the first half, and it was obvious to see why they currently dominate proceedings in the Eredivisie.

Lozano influenced play as the hosts went about their business, and PSV were a handful with De Jong appearing dangerous.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

De Jong gave up two excellent opportunities to smash the deadlock, and Lozano's movement was impressive.

Barca turned the screw as half-time approached, but the Mexico international remained influential with his creativity on display.

Lozano faded in the game in the second half, but the player's flashes of brilliance proved he is close to needing a bigger stage.

Barca were much more comfortable as the game unravelled, and PSV's forwards were starved of the opportunities they created early on.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The forward has admitted he wants the opportunity of a move to the Premier League. His recent displays suggest he could be a major star if he gets the chance to depart the Netherlands.

Lozano was reportedly linked with a potential switch to Barca and said the Catalans are his favourite team in Spain.

The Mexico international has so much potential, and the chance to walk out at the Camp Nou on a regular basis could be his one day.

Philippe Coutinho Needs to Take More Responsibility

Coutinho returned to the starting XI after a recent spell on the sidelines, and the former Liverpool star featured on the left, with Messi through the middle.

Barca appeared slower than usual in possession, choosing to break increasingly on the counter-attack.

The tactics favoured Ousmane Dembele on the right, and Coutinho's lack of pace was evident as he ran the channel.

The Brazil international has so far failed to hit the consistent heights he reached at Anfield before moving to Spain.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barca's chemistry consistently improved throughout the contest. However, Coutinho was quiet by his standards.

Dembele outshone his attacking team-mate, but it was the brilliance of Messi that was the core difference between the sides.

Coutinho's skill levels cannot be debated, but he still appears short of the level most fans want to see.

At Liverpool he was a talisman, but he lacks the consistency in his intensity levels with the Blaugrana. Coutinho will need to improve to hold down a starting position in the coming months.

What's Next

PSV travel to Feyenoord in the Eredivisie on Sunday, with Barca hosting Villarreal in La Liga on the same day.