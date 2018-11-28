2019 No. 1 Prospect James Wiseman Bringing 'Unicorn Fam' to Memphis Tigers

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoNovember 28, 2018

  1. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  2. He May Be the World's Most Fearless Person

  3. LaMelo Returns to HS and Schools Don't Want to Face Him

  4. Salah and Ramos' Nightmare Becomes a Reality 😨

  5. CFB's Top Marching Bands Bringing the Heat

  6. Lukaku Has Bars 🔥

  7. Female Skater Who Mastered 360-Degree Loop

  8. CA Teams Stepping Up for Their Communities in Crisis ❤️

  9. 6-Year-Old Stole the Show at China's Indoor Skydiving Championships

  10. BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar Is the Next Superstar Mascot

  11. Joshua Johnson Is HS Football's Quadruple Threat

  12. The Champions x Queer Eye

  13. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  14. Happy Anniversary to the Cubs' Curse-Breaking

  15. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  16. Will Drake’s Favorite Teams Reverse the 6 God Curse?

  17. Sports World's Halloween Costumes Went Hard

  18. Up Your Halloween Game with Giant Pumpkin Regatta

  19. The Champions: Episode 6 Is Coming

  20. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

Right Arrow Icon

2019 No. 1 basketball prospect James Wiseman has committed to the University of Memphis. He will be reuniting with his high school coach Penny Hardaway to play for the Tigers. Wiseman is a member of the "Unicorn Fam," a group of high school phenoms known for their highlight-reel potential. Watch more for why you shouldn't sleep on Wiseman and the Tigers next season.


Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Champs League Live: Atletico Rolling on Monaco

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Champs League Live: Atletico Rolling on Monaco

    via B/R Live

    Live: Lokomotiv vs. Galatasaray

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Live: Lokomotiv vs. Galatasaray

    via B/R Live

    Champs League Live: PSG vs. Liverpool

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Champs League Live: PSG vs. Liverpool

    via B/R Live

    Live: Tottenham vs. Inter

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Live: Tottenham vs. Inter

    via B/R Live