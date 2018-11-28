Report: Kawhi Leonard Signs with New Balance After Turning Down Jordan Brand

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors small forward Kawhi Leonard reportedly reached an agreement with New Balance on a multiyear endorsement contract.

On Wednesday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Leonard is set to become the "face of New Balance basketball" after turning down an extension offer from Nike's Jordan Brand earlier in 2018.

It's been a year of change for the 27-year-old Los Angeles native.

The two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year was traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Raptors in July after a lingering calf injury limited him to nine appearances during the 2017-18 season and caused tensions to rise with the organization.

Leonard has returned to his previous All-Star form in Toronto. He's averaged 24.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals while leading the Raptors to an NBA-best 18-4 record.

Now he's joining New Balance, with Haynes noting to apparel company wants to "re-establish itself in the basketball market." Terms of the deal were not immediately released.

Darius Bazley, a 2019 NBA draft prospect, opted to forgo college basketball or the G League in order to accept a $1 million internship with New Balance, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Now the question is whether Leonard, who's always been known more for his on-court play than his off-court personality, can ignite interest in the brand before Bazley arrives to the NBA next season.