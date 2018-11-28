Tenshin Nasukawa Says He's Not Sure Floyd Mayweather Can 'Keep Up' in IG Post

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Tenshin Nasukawa isn't lacking confidence ahead of his upcoming exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The 20-year-old Nasukawa posted a training video Wednesday on Instagram and accompanied it with the caption: "I'm not sure if a 42 year old can react to these."

Rizin Fighting Federation head Nobuyuki Sakakibara told the Associated Press (h/t ABC News) this month that the Dec. 31 fight between Nasukawa and Mayweather will be a three-round exhibition, and while knockouts will be allowed, there will likely be no decision granted if they go the distance.

