Tenshin Nasukawa Says He's Not Sure Floyd Mayweather Can 'Keep Up' in IG Post

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Promoter Floyd Mayweather attends the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The Rams won the game 54-51. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Tenshin Nasukawa isn't lacking confidence ahead of his upcoming exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The 20-year-old Nasukawa posted a training video Wednesday on Instagram and accompanied it with the caption: "I'm not sure if a 42 year old can react to these."

Rizin Fighting Federation head Nobuyuki Sakakibara told the Associated Press (h/t ABC News) this month that the Dec. 31 fight between Nasukawa and Mayweather will be a three-round exhibition, and while knockouts will be allowed, there will likely be no decision granted if they go the distance.

      

