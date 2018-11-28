Video: Leonard Fournette Appears to Be Hit by Beer Thrown by Fan After Ejection

Video: Leonard Fournette Appears to Be Hit by Beer Thrown by Fan After EjectionNovember 28, 2018
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette dealt with the ire of Buffalo Bills fans and appeared to have a beer can thrown his way as he left Sunday's 24-21 loss at New Era Field.
Bradley Gelber of USA Today's Bills Wire shared video of Fournette exiting after he was ejected for fighting Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson.
Fournette appears to be hit by the beer can (warning NSFW language):
Bradley Gelber @BradleyGelber
A #Bills fan captured this video of Shaq Lawson & Leonard Fournette entering the tunnel after their fight during yesterday’s game. It appears to show Fournette getting hit with a beer can. Warning: language is NSFW. (🎥: Nick Lombardo on FB) https://t.co/XVYQTWUHZ3
Fournette and Lawson were each ejected in the third quarter after their scuffle, which started when the defensive end shoved Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde. Fournette then shoved him, leading to the back-and-forth and eventual ejections.
NFL Officiating @NFLOfficiating
“In #JAXvsBUF, 2 players are disqualified for fighting: @Jaguars #27, @buffalobills #90. Flag was thrown for unnecessary roughness, during the replay review NY confirmed ejections.” -AL https://t.co/7Vl8ZaLIma
Jacksonville struggled without him the rest of game and fell to 3-8 for the season, a notable dip after reaching last season's AFC Championship Game.
Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Fournette was also suspended for the upcoming contest against the Indianapolis Colts because of "violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness."
