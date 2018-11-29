Fortnite Europe Winter Royale: Prize Money, Twitch Live Stream and More

ESPAT Media/Getty Images

The Fortnite Winter Royale will reach its European region conclusion this weekend with the final two stages of play featuring the top 200 players from open qualifying.

Europe will feature two separate semifinal heats on Friday with the top 100 players advancing to the finals Saturday. Since the qualifiers were free to join for anybody with a Fortnite Battle Royale account, the field is a mix of Summer and Fall Skirmish veterans along with unheralded players trying to break through.

Let's check out all of the important details for keeping tabs on the action and the prize money the players are competing for from the $1 million overall prize pool. That's followed by a preview of the event.

Viewing Information

Semifinals: Friday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET

Finals: Saturday, Dec. 1 at 12 p.m. ET

Although Epic Games hasn't announced whether it will host an official show on the Fortnite Twitch channel as it did throughout the Summer and Fall Skirmishes, fans will be able to catch the event through top streamers' perspectives.

Notable options for Europe include: Atlantis Mitr0, LeStream Skite, Twitch Beehive, BoyerXD, Secret Domentos, LeStream TheVic, Secret Mongraal and Ghost Kamo.

Prize Money

1st: $75,000

2nd: $60,000

3rd: $45,000

4th: $35,000

5th: $30,000

6th: $22,500

7th: $17,000

8th: $14,000

9th: $10,000

10th: $9,000

11th-15th: $6,000

16th-20th: $2,500

21st-100th: $1,500

Tournament Preview

Each of the two semifinal groups will compete in five solo matches. The top 100 scorers overall—it won't necessarily be a 50-50 split from the first and second sessions—will advance to Saturday's final.

The games will be contested using the Big Bonus format, which was previously used in several competitive Fortnite events throughout the summer and fall. It's a balanced scoring system that awards points for both eliminations and placement.

A Victory Royale rewards three points, finishing second or third earns two points, and landing anywhere else in the top 10 is worth one point. Meanwhile, seven or more kills is three points, five or six kills is worth two and three or four eliminations is a point.

The Big Bonus comes into effect by granting an additional point for each elimination beyond seven, so a 10-kill game is worth six points, plus any placement scoring.

Saturday's finals will use the same scoring system but feature six matches instead of five.

It's likely going to create a situation where the first three or four matches are slow. Since half the remaining players will make it to the final day, it's only going to take a couple points to secure advancement. That means sneaking into the top 10 a couple times will be enough.

After that, however, the final few games should be more entertaining as eliminations become more important to at least put two or three points on the leaderboard.

All told, while it's hard to pick against Atlantis Mitr0 since he was borderline dominant during previous Skirmish play on the European side, the high number of lesser-known players who qualified adds an additional layer of intrigue to the proceedings.

So don't be surprised if someone who's yet to make an impact in the competitive Fortnite scene ends up stealing the spotlight from Mitr0, Boyer and Co. this weekend.