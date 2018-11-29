UFC Fight Night 142 and TUF Finale: Bleacher Report Staff Picks

0 of 7

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The UFC wheels are churning for another weekend of action, this time providing MMA fans with fight cards on back-to-back nights.

Friday will see The Ultimate Fighter Finale take place in Las Vegas, headlined by a welterweight tilt between former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and rising contender Kamaru Usman.

Saturday's show will emanate from Adelaide, Australia, and will pit former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos against ascendant local star Tai Tuivasa in the main event.

In general, it appears there's a theme to this weekend: The old guard versus the new (with some random TUF fighters thrown in). It will be a good time to gauge which former stars are still relevant and what new blood is here to stay, and over the course of the two nights there are some interesting matchups to be seen.

Bleacher Report's MMA staff is here to break the action down and throw out some picks. The floor now belongs to Matthew Ryder, Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter and Steven Rondina.